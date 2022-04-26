Kenya: I Hid Kibaki in a Store During the 1982 Coup Attempt, Musila Recalls

Nairobi — Former Kitui Senator David Musila has recalled a time when he had to hide former President, the late Mwai Kibaki in a store in a Nyeri club during the 1982 coup attempt.

Speaking after viewing Kibaki's body, which was lying in state at the parliament precincts, Musila stated that the late former President who was serving as the vice president to Daniel Moi was in danger of being captured by the military during the coup attempt.

Musila, a close friend and colleague of Kibaki, at the time of the attempted coup served as the Provincial Commissioner (PC) for the former Central Province when he found himself responsible for Kibaki's security who was in Othaya at the time.

"In the year 1982 during the failed coup attempt, he was in Othaya at home. So, I came and hid him somewhere," he stated.

"I hid him in a store inside the Nyeri club so that when the officers come looking for him, they do not find him. When the attempt ended, I brought him all the way back to Statehouse as he was needed for a cabinet meeting," he recalled.

Musila, also served as an assistant minister in Kibaki's second administration and recalled that he pulled the former president from a ditch during his accident in 2002 at the Machakos Junction and quickly rushed him to hospital.

He paid his respects to Kibaki on Tuesday on the second day of the public viewing of the burial on Saturday in Othaya, Nyeri county.