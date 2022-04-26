South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport Notifies Motorists of the Temporary Closure of the R28

press release

R28 Road closure for shoulder rehabilitation

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport wishes to notify motorists of the temporary closure of the R28 Southbound in Mohlakeng, Randfontein from Segaetsho Street to D93.

The closure is expected to be from 08h00 to 17h00 on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

All traffic will be diverted onto the Northbound (contra flow fashion). Motorists can expect delays.

Scope of works include rehabilitation of the heavily eroded sections on the shoulder to ensure the safety of motorists and upgrading of stormwater management system.

The Department's maintenance and repair programme gives priority to major routes (Provincial Roads) focusing on surface failures, grass cutting, shoulder rehabilitation, pothole patching and debris removal, amongst others.

This is part of the Department's Smart Mobility strategy which prioritises ease of movement for people and services. As part of the programme, the department has dedicated extra-capacity towards road maintenance in an effort to enhance road safety.

The Department apologises for any inconvenience to road users.