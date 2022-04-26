South Africa: Freedom Day 2022 - What Freedom When Life Is Precarious and Poverty All-Pervasive?

analysis

Prof Amanda Gouws is Distinguished Professor of Political Science and SARChI Chair in Gender Politics at Stellenbosch University.

Many people merely survive from day to day, without knowing whether they will see another day. Many people who are migrants fled wars, persecution or starvation and cannot claim rights.

On 27 April we are celebrating Freedom Day, a commemoration of South Africa's first democratic election that took place in 1994. A liberation struggle was fought so that we all could be free. But what does freedom really mean? Many South Africans may argue that their lives have not changed much or become freer since 1994.

The French Revolution connected liberty (freedom) to equality and fraternity (community). This bloody revolution also cemented the relationship between liberty and human rights. Those who fought for rights during this bloody period in human history rejected obscene accumulation by greedy leaders (like Marie Antoinette who said about the hungry ones -- "let them eat cake") and the rule of despots.

One of the triggers of the French Revolution was the inability of peasants to have access to the most basic essentials such as food. This revolution heralded the period of human rights for everyone and an...