South Africa: Eastern Cape's Cradock Part of Government Plan to Revive Small Towns

analysis

Xolisa Phillip has had quite an adventure as a journalist in the roles of subeditor, news editor, columnist and commentator. She pretends to be Olivia Pope during the day, while still maintaining a presence in journalism - a passion project she cannot shake away. Journalism keeps finding Phillip no matter where she is and somewhat manages to hold its own space no matter where she is professionally.

Small towns are in trouble. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has reviewed and updated the Small Town Regeneration Programme to arrest further decline and turn the tide on the trend.

Cradock, northeast of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, is a small town rich in history and blessed with rugged scenery, but in need of regeneration.

Surrounded by commercial farms and a large rural population, the town is one of many such places around the country that are gateways to moderate upward mobility -- an important mitigator of rapid urban migration.

As South Africa's metros and surrounding urban centres -- the default economic hubs -- swell to capacity, there is recognition within the establishment that the continued neglect of small towns is unsustainable.

That is one of the reasons the Department...