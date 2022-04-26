South Africa: 'Shockingly Lenient Sentence' for Teachers Who Assaulted Learners Lands Education Body in Court

25 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

According to court papers lodged by CCL and SECTION27 in the Gauteng High Court, they want the two teachers to be retried as they are unhappy with the sanctions imposed on them.

The Centre for Child Law (CCL) and SECTION27 have taken the South African Council for Educators (SACE) to court following what they say were "shockingly lenient sanctions" meted out to teachers Khutso Francinah Sathekge and Vangile Mirriam Mokoena who were found guilty by SACE of assaulting two learners aged seven and 10 in 2015. The matter was set to be heard by Judge DS Fourie on Monday, 25 April.

According to section 10 of the Schools Act, corporal punishment is prohibited in schools and:

No person may administer corporal punishment at a school to a learner; and

Any person who contravenes subsection (1) is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a sentence which could be imposed for assault."

In a joint statement, released on 23 April, CCL and SECTION27 said:

"In an effort to protect learners from further harm and ensure that the ban on corporal punishment is taken seriously, we are taking the body [SACE] to court and requesting that it reconsiders the decisions...

