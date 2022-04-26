South Africa: They Are Not Here, Sir! the Cabinet Brigade Has Gone Missing in Action!

25 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thamsanqa D Malinga

Thamsanqa D Malinga is a writer, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid'.

We have a Cabinet that is twice the size of that of a developed state like Germany and yet they cannot produce a fraction of the work produced by their peers.

The MK and ANC veteran, Mavuso Msimang, once penned a moving tribute to the Luthuli Detachment. Writing in tribute to the late SANDF General Lehlohonolo Moloi, Msimang's piece, "The Dream the Luthuli Detachment heroes died for", paints a heart-wrenching picture of the guerrillas who fell during the Wankie Campaign.

What made me recall Msimang's moving article was the thought I have been grappling with as my mind debated the state of the republic and the calibre of leaders who are at the helm. Of great concern to me was the shining absence of a number of Cabinet ministers as well as the incompetence of those who take to posting on social media every time they do the bare minimum. Their OCD with public attention only masks their urge to have South Africans clap hands for a fish's ability to swim.

Let's first contextualise the South African Cabinet before I borrow from Msimang's use of MK...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X