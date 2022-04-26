South Africa: They Are Not Here, Sir! the Cabinet Brigade Has Gone Missing in Action!

analysis

Thamsanqa D Malinga is a writer, columnist and author of 'Blame Me on Apartheid'.

We have a Cabinet that is twice the size of that of a developed state like Germany and yet they cannot produce a fraction of the work produced by their peers.

The MK and ANC veteran, Mavuso Msimang, once penned a moving tribute to the Luthuli Detachment. Writing in tribute to the late SANDF General Lehlohonolo Moloi, Msimang's piece, "The Dream the Luthuli Detachment heroes died for", paints a heart-wrenching picture of the guerrillas who fell during the Wankie Campaign.

What made me recall Msimang's moving article was the thought I have been grappling with as my mind debated the state of the republic and the calibre of leaders who are at the helm. Of great concern to me was the shining absence of a number of Cabinet ministers as well as the incompetence of those who take to posting on social media every time they do the bare minimum. Their OCD with public attention only masks their urge to have South Africans clap hands for a fish's ability to swim.

Let's first contextualise the South African Cabinet before I borrow from Msimang's use of MK...