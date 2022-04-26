South Africa: The SANDF's Changing Roles Demand a Change in Its Organisational Culture

analysis

The SANDF has been widely deployed in a range of humanitarian and internal policing operations. If these are to continue in defence of democracy, its organisational culture needs to be transformed.

In South Africa, 27 April is Freedom Day -- a public holiday meant for the celebration of freedom and the commemoration of South Africa's first "racially" inclusive, democratic elections, held in 1994.

Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, and other like-minded South Africans had high hopes these elections would pave the way for the creation of a "rainbow nation," a "new South Africa" in which its citizens and the diverse people and social groups to which they belong would come to experience the freedoms equally due to all South Africans by the mere fact that we are all human beings, who, from Tutu's religious perspective at least, are created in the image of God.

From a political or constitutional perspective, the overarching measure or definition of freedom in South Africa is found in the combination of rights and freedoms cited in the country's Bill of Rights -- Chapter 2 of South Africa's Constitution. As such, the opening sentence of the Bill of Rights [section 7(1) of the Constitution], reads as follows:...