South Africa: Two Senzo Meyiwa Murder Accused Say They Were Beaten in Prison

analysis

Monday saw the State call its first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sergeant Johannes Thabo Mosia, who testified that he collected and secured crucial evidence at the scene of the crime -- the house of singer Kelly Khumalo.

Two of the people charged with the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa have complained about the conditions of their incarceration.

Five people have been charged with Meyiwa's murder: Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Apart from the murder charge, they face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meyiwa was fatally shot at the home of his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in October 2014.

On Monday, Mncube and Ntuli told the Pretoria High Court through their legal representatives that they had been beaten by prison officials and kept in solitary confinement.

Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court that Mncube had been assaulted and tortured by prison officials and that medical attention had been recommended.

"He must undergo medical examination and treatment recommended by a medical practitioner," the prosecutor, George Baloyi, said.

Omicron subvariants...