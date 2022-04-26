South Africa: ANC Eastern Cape May Soon Dominate the Party Again - Here's Why

25 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

As the ANC goes through a series of provincial and league conferences that will elect the party's leaders and representatives, a dynamic may be emerging that could dramatically change the geographical power balance within the party.

It is probably the case that there are three major factors that determine the political power of an ANC province or region. The first is branch numbers, and how many votes that entity will have at the national conference. The second is whether it is divided or speaks with one voice. And the third, which may be the factor that soon will matter the most, is whether it is still controlling the government in that province.

There are some signs now that KwaZulu-Natal, so dominant for so long, is going to become dramatically weaker. And in other provinces, because the party may soon lose power there, the power equation may be about to change.

It looks entirely possible that over the next few years the Eastern Cape will again become the most important province within the ANC structures. That could elevate the leadership election, due to be held there in the next few days between Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela, into one of...

