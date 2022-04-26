South Africa: Dali Mpofu Tries Again to Have Suspected Parliament Arsonist Zandile Mafe Released On Bail

analysis

Lawyers for the man arrested in connection with the fire at Parliament in January say district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder, who diagnosed Zandile Christmas Mafe as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, should have been called to testify by the State.

The defence counsel for suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe says that during bail proceedings, Dr Zelda van Tonder failed to tell the court why she had diagnosed the accused as destructive and a paranoid schizophrenic.

This was the gist of the argument by advocate Dali Mpofu in an appeal against Magistrate Michelle Adams' 4 February decision to deny bail to Mafe.

Arguments by Mpofu and prosecutor Mervyn Menigo were aired in the Western Cape High Court on Monday before judges James Lekhuleni and Daniel Thulare.

During bail application proceedings on 29 January, Mafe told the Cape Town Regional Court that if granted bail, he would remain in Khayelitsha, would not abscond and that there was no way he could hide because the State knew his address.

Mafe was arrested and charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft after Parliament caught alight in the early hours of Sunday, 2 January 2022.

