South Africa: PSG Board Resolves to Continue Unbundling

analysis

PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton is determined to unbundle value to shareholders and take the rest of the group private.

The board of the PSG Group has resolved to go ahead with the unbundling of its constituent parts to shareholders, a transaction that was first proposed in March. This follows its investigation into whether the transaction was the best way to unlock value for shareholders.

CEO Piet Mouton made the announcement while presenting the group's results for the year to the end of February 2022.

Assuming that shareholders vote in favour of the transaction, PSG will unbundle its stakes in JSE-listed PSG Konsult, Curro, Kaap Agri and CA&S to shareholders. The process should be completed by August.

CA&S, which distributes FMCG goods in the SADC region and is currently held within PSG Alpha, an incubator, will be listed in May.

PSG will also unbundle 25.1% of shares in tertiary education provider Stadio to shareholders. It will retain the balance because Stadio needs a little more nurturing before it is "set free".

In addition, management will repurchase PSG Group shares from ordinary shareholders for R23/share. These are all the "ordinary" shareholders and exclude the executive management of PSG Group, PSG Alpha...