South Africa: Home Is Where the Health Is - but Healthcare Systems Are Blind to Households On the Edge

analysis

Our health systems are often blind to households - they only see individual patients. However, one thing is plain: the future of healthcare (particularly for non-communicable diseases) will succeed or fail at the level of the home.

For the past 17 years, the Durban-based shack dwellers' movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo, has gathered on 27 April to mourn UnFreedom Day. Each time, they reaffirm that South Africa's poor households are unfree because (among other things):

"The Commons (including the gifts of nature and culture, which should be accessible to all) have been segregated, privatised and exploited; tens of millions of the country's residents live without a secure place to call home and raise a family; millions still live without sewage, water and electricity; and 47% of the country are struggling to find work or have stopped looking."

Abahlali's call registers an all-important reality: it is here, in the everyday life and conditions of South African homes, that our potential to realise the "freedoms" of this youthful democracy is either supported or dimmed.

Among the critical foundations for this freedom is our health. Sickness, along with its social, psychological, and financial consequences, is all too often a poverty trap, deepening inequality and thwarting...