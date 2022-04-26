South Africa: Government Must Rise to the Challenge of Delivering Services to Citizens - It's Possible

25 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Sasha Planting is a seasoned financial journalist and Associate Business Editor at Daily Maverick Business.

This past week we have heard much about government deployees in KwaZulu-Natal and their contemptible behaviour. At the very top, Premier Sihle Zikalala apparently redeployed a water truck to his home, then three eThekwini council staff attempted to commandeer food meant for rescue workers, and then a feet-on-the-ground ward councillor responded to a plea for help with a four-letter expletive.

These officials have shown just how deeply disconnected they are from those they are meant to serve. They have also insulted the integrity of every honest and hard-working civil servant around them - yes they do exist.

And with the exception of the one whose language skills failed him, the others have not seen the error in their actions. That's morality for you - or the lack of it.

But I'm not wasting column space on these officials; they are beyond redemption. Rather, I want to pause to salute the incredible generosity that we have witnessed in the last fortnight, and then dwell on why this worries me (it's not the generosity).

Once again, South Africans from all sectors of society have volunteered time and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X