South Africa: Reagan Allen, New Wc MEC for Community Safety, Vows to 'Make a Bloody Difference'

Reagan Allen, the newly appointed Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, says playing politics with the lives of people does not sit well with him. He steps into a position that comes with a history of politicking while communities are ravaged by crime and gangsterism.

'I think many people are tired of politicians fighting," said Reagan Allen soon after being appointed MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety in the Western Cape. Allen told Daily Maverick that he wants to be clear, ethical and foster good relationships with police during his tenure.

Premier Alan Winde announced Allen's appointment at a media briefing on Friday, 21 April.

Allen takes the place of the disgraced Albert Fritz, fired in March in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I would want to work alongside the South African Police Service," Allen told Daily Maverick after his appointment.

Previously, his new department, his party (DA) and the national government were at loggerheads over the roles and responsibilities of the police.

