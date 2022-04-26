South Africa: Good Start for Acudeo College Crystal Park After Winning March Income Category

analysis

A high school in Benoni that aims to improve financial and mathematical literacy is well on its way with an extracurricular class aptly called The Boardroom.

Maths teacher Giba Mahlangu says the class, which takes place during break on Mondays and Tuesdays, is a platform to educate students about entrepreneurship, economics and current affairs. Each year, he also chooses a theme from history. Last year, the theme was hip-hop and all the teams that entered the JSE Investment Challenge had hip-hop-themed names. This year, the theme is Egyptian history and teams have shown up with Egyptian-inspired names such as Imhotep - the high priest of the god Ra and later hailed as the god of medicine. Other team names include Pepi I Meryre (an ancient Egyptian pharaoh) and Sesostris III (an Egyptian king).

Since first entering the JSE Investment Challenge in 2019 with 24 pupils making up six teams, the school has seen a rapid growth of interest in both The Boardroom and the Investment Challenge. Last year, Acudeo College Crystal Park teams performed well throughout the challenge, only to get pipped at the post by Mpumelelo Secondary School, Maritzburg College and Paul Roos Gimnasium.

