South Africa: Nine Billion - SARS Is Underfunded Amid Push to Get Over State Capture - Edward Kieswetter

analysis

The South African Revenue Service faces underfunding of R9-billion over the next three years while the institutional rebuilding after State Capture continues, says tax boss Edward Kieswetter.

That the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is collecting more for the national coffers has emerged from the 1 April provisional collection numbers - SARS collected just over R1.56-trillion during the 2021/22 financial year, up by 25.1% from the previous tax year.

In that 2020/21 financial year amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the R30.5-billion that SARS collected over and above its target helped the government continue the R350 temporary monthly grant and other relief measures.

But SARS has to stand in line with other departments, entities and agencies. And it seems likely the SARS commissioner is far from chuffed about the R9-billion shortfall for the institution he heads, particularly in the light of the damage left by State Capture - like the 60 officials sidelined with nothing to do during those years.

"I think that we will still be significantly incomplete by the time I retire in two years' time, so broken is the system, in such a state of disrepair is the system," Kieswetter told Daily Maverick in an interview on Monday.

It's...