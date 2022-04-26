South Africa: Eastern Cape Teenager Hospitalised After Rape, Stabbing and Mutilation

analysis

A 15-year-old from a village near Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape has been hospitalised after being brutally attacked. She was raped multiple times, blinded and left for dead.

'Hand him over to the community." That's the message from the family of a Mount Ayliff teenager who was left blind and severely traumatised after being repeatedly raped. Her attacker also gouged out one eye and left the other damaged beyond repair. He also stabbed her in the upper body.

The 23-year-old man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges against him, appeared in the Mount Ayliff Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of rape and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. The case has been postponed to 5 May.

On Saturday, the family of the young victim said the court should release her attacker on bail to "face the consequences" of what he had done.

The badly injured 15-year-old girl was found on the roadside next to a forest in Upper Cabazana, Mount Ayliff, on 15 April. She was taken to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha where she is receiving treatment.

Her family said she told them that while raping her repeatedly,...