South Africa: Busisiwe Mkhwebane Trying an 'Implausible Legal Manoeuvre' to Prevent Impeachment Inquiry

Public Protector could learn this week if she will be suspended. Her application to prevent an impeachment inquiry and suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be heard in the Western Cape High Court. Steven Budlender, in heads of argument for the DA and in response to Mkhwebane's application, termed her legal move 'an extraordinary one'.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has given Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a "small undeserved victory" -- according to advocate Steven Budlender for the DA -- by agreeing to delay a decision to suspend her, matters are heading for a dramatic denouement.

Mkhwebane, in lodging a legal application against the President's right to suspend her, said she was determined to serve out her term until 2023 and questioned the "rush" to "get rid" of her.

A loss of the court application by Mkhwebane in the coming weeks will compel the President to suspend her while her Section 194 impeachment inquiry by the National Assembly presses on.

The Public Protector's action to interdict the "core executive and legislative functions" was brought with one motive only, suggested Budlender:...