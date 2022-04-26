Nigeria: 2023 - APC Begins Sale of Nomination Forms Today

Barring any last minute changes, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will today commence the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for various elective positions.

The sale of forms that was supposed to commence last Saturday was postponed till today due to the inability of the contractor to deliver the forms to time.

Against this background, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, has directed organising secretaries from the 36 states to collect forms for aspirants jostling for the states'Houses of Assemblies.

The NWC further directed that nomination forms for the state legislature should be sold at the state headquarters.

While the sale of forms for the aspirants jostling for National Assembly, governorship and presidential tickets would be sold at the National Secretariat at three designated places.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, told journalists at the party secretariat that, the exercise would commence today.

His words: "We are set to commence sale tomorrow (Tuesday). The guideline for the exercise will soon be released on our platform. While the forms for the State House of Assembly will be sold at the state level nationwide, others will be sold here at the national secretariat "

Meanwhile, indications emerged yesterday that the NWC, has put machinery in motion to replace some of the directors directed to proceed on compulsory and immediate leave.

National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, had set up a committee after he assumed the leadership of the party to know the state of finances of the party and to study the handover note of the defunct Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and other sundry matters affecting the national secretariat of the party.

"We want to know where the party is exactly so that we don't get taken by the exuberance of winning an election and just plunge into the pond pool or not know how deep or the temperature of the water. As for you, the director of admin, you have no hiding place. We will count on your loyalty to the party," Adamu had hinted.

The six directorates were Administration, Finance, Research and Statistics, Organisation, Publicity, Welfare and Head of Legal Services.

A party source, who pleaded anonymity, told THISDAY that the NWC would soon invite applications from qualified persons from within and outside the party to replace the directors.

He said: "The party is to place an external and internal advertisement to call for application from suitable and qualified persons to fill the directorate positions in the party.

"The NWC has resolved to replace those indicated by the report of the Transition Committee. To this end, the committee resolved to throw the position open to members of the public as well as encourage qualified officers within the party to also apply. That is why they are placing an internal and external advertisement."