Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Syndicate Member Who Duped Kwara Monarch of N33.3 Million

Ilorin — The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Command yesterday said that it has arrested one Mr. Fidelis Poor, a member of a syndicate that allegedly connived to defraud a First Class Traditional Ruler in Kwara State, His Royal Highness Idris Sero Abubakar, to the tune of N33.4 trillion.

Abubakar, who is the Emir of Okuta in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, was a former member of the House of Representatives.

Already, the EFCC has said that the suspect would soon be arraigned in the court.

In a statement issued by the EFCC and signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said: "Fidelis, 30, who hails from Stwue in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State alongside other suspects (still at large) allegedly conspired to swindle the monarch on the guise that he had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of Okuta community due to be cleared at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja."

The statement reads: "In a petition dated November 30, 2021, the Emir alleged that a group of fraudsters who operate as syndicate called him on phone sometime last year that he had a container to clear in Abuja and requested for the said amount for clearance."

The monarch stated that the syndicate provided different accounts for him to pay 'the money for the clearance of the goods,' one of which included that of Fidelis Poor.

According to him, the fraudsters thereafter asked him to call one "Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP)" for handing over of the container.

He further stated that efforts to get the goods delivered or to recoup his money had been unsuccessful, hence he petitioned the EFCC.

The commission upon the receipt of the petition commenced discrete investigation into the matter, which led to his (Fidelis) arrest.

The suspect would be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigation, while efforts are ongoing to get other members of the syndicate arrested.