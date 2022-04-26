South Africa: Wastewater Testing Shows Signs That Covid-19 Fifth Wave Looms

analysis

Wastewater samples are showing signs of sustained higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and the Western Cape.

In Gauteng, ongoing increases have been observed in wastewater at Rooiwal and Sandspruit (Tshwane North), Vlakplaats (Ekurhuleni South) and JP Marais (Ekurhuleni North), while stable higher levels have been observed at Daspoort (Tshwane South), Hartbeesfontein (Ekurhuleni North) and Goudkoppies (Johannesburg South).

Sustained increases were observed in eThekwini (Northern and Central) and in the City of Cape Town (Borcherds Quarry and Zandvliet). This is a sign of a looming next wave - the fifth - on the near horizon, as reported in Daily Maverick 168.

Expert sounds alarm on fifth wave after Covid-19 curve turns upwards in SA

The National Wastewater Based Surveillance programme is also examining SARS-CoV-2 genomics in wastewater and the sequencing data available up to week 12 show the presence of the Omicron variant in all recent samples across South Africa, with evidence of the new Omicron subvariant BA.4 present in southwestern Johannesburg. While some mutations associated with the Delta variant were also present, their significance remains unclear.

Based on this data and information, we are encouraging citizens to get vaccinated and to take more precautions by...