Tanzania: House of Reps Budget Session Starts Tomorrow

ZANZIBAR House of Representatives' budget session is scheduled to start here tomorrow, with the government expected to respond to 185 questions from members, House Clerk Raya Mselem said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at her Chukwani-based office on the outskirt of Zanzibar city, Ms Mselem said all preparations for the seventh meeting of the house were ready.

During the august session, all the 17 ministries would present their respective budget estimates before the house for deliberations and approval by the legislators, with Minister of State, President's Office, Finance and Planning Dr Saada Mkuya Salum scheduled to unveil the national budget on June 9, 2022, she said.

"The seventh House of Representatives' meeting starts on April 27 through June 17, 2022," the chief executive officer of the house told reporters, adding that during the sitting the 2022/2023 Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill will be passed.

The imminent house meeting will see new faces of seven deputy ministers assisting ministers especially in answering the members' questions.

Before President Hussein Mwinyi's cabinet reshuffle in which he dropped two ministers, appointed new ministers and deputy ministers, for over a year, all ministers had been working without the assistant or deputies.

Under the coming budget, Zanzibar plans to collect 2,207.2bn/- for recurrent and development expenditures, according to the 2022/2023 budget outlook, which former Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance and Planning Jamal Kassim Ali presented in the House late February 2022.

The proposed revenues and expenditures indicate a 19.6 per cent increase from the current budget of 1,845.6bn/-. The government aims at directing almost half of the envisaged revenues to development projects.

Development projects will consume 1,097bn/-, which is 49.7 per cent of the total budget, with 1,110.2bn/- channeled to recurrent expenditures, the former finance minister had informed the house.

He said the government spending would focus on flagship projects, with the blue economy, transport infrastructure, tourism, and social services as priority sectors.

Construction of the integrated Mangapwani port and boat maintenance facilities, establishment of marine product processing plant, increased seaweed production and improved maritime transport trade are the budget's key focus areas.