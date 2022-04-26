Tanzania: NMB's Jasiri Bond Oversubscribed Three Times

NMB Bank's three-year bond has been oversubscribed by three times showing the country's capital market vibrancy.

NMB, one of the largest lenders in the land, sought to raise 25bn/- instead the public offered 74.2bn/- at interest rate of 8.5 per cent.

The proceeds of the bond, dubbed Jasiri, will be channelled to extend affordable loans for women owned or controlled enterprises.

Zan Securities CEO, Raphael Masumbuko said oversubscription was a good indicator of capital market vibrancy in the country, in the sense that the market has good absorption capacity to accommodate large debt issuances.

"Furthermore, the recent Treasury bond coupon reduction will make the market more interested in corporate debt issues since they are benchmarked above government securities," said Mr Masumbuko in Zan's Weekly Market Wrap-ups.

NMB said they want to walk the talk in drawing attention to the challenges women entrepreneurs face in the country while creating a new asset class for investors who want to help create sustainable solutions to women economic empowerment.

"The net proceeds from the NMB Jasiri bond will be used for lending to small and medium-sized women-owned businesses or those businesses whose products and services directly impact a woman," NMB Jasiri Bond result report showed.

Thus, the lender applied and received approval from Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) to extend a green shoe option from 15bn/- to entire oversubscription amount.

The bond is scheduled to be listed on Thursday.

This issuance is the fourth follows the approval from CMSA to NMB to issue the fourth tranche of its 200bn/- Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme that had mobilised 148.2bn/- in the past three tranches.

Earlier, Vertex Securities, Advisory and Capital Markets Manager Ahmed Nganya said the Jasiri bond was offering attractive yields especially at the time when government securities curves are heading down.

"We expect oversubscription," Mr Nganya said adding that, "We think NMB is a big brand with clients who are more willing to invest in this bond."

The Jasiri is the first ever bond targeting gender empowerment to be offered in the East African region and demonstrates NMB's commitment to socio-economic empowerment through supporting the efforts to attain the United Nations' Sustainable Goals (SDGs) of gender equality and reduced inequalities.