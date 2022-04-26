Tanzania: Some 100 People Attend Tcb Free Medical Camp

OVER 100 people in Mbagala Ward in Dar es Salaam received free health care services organised by the Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB) Mbagala branch and Alliance Insurance Corporation (AIC).

TCB Mbagala Branch Manager Edward Mwoleka said they organised a health care camp to provide health care services to the people in the outskirts of the capital city.

"Everyone would like to know their health status but not all can afford, hence TCB and AIC joined hands for free testing services camp for Mbagala residents," he said.

"TCB has every reason to care and protect for not only customers money but also their health and to broaden the service we joined hands with AIC," Mr Mwoleka said.

AIC Spokesman Justin Erick hailed the collaboration with TCB to ensure they provide better services to the people.

The TCB and AIC alliance is not limited to free health camp but also to business as all insurance services are available in all branches of TCB.

AIC was incorporated in 1996 but began trading in 1998. To date the insurer operates in three countries namely Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda and offering both life and general insurance.

TCB is one of the oldest banks in the country which started operations in 1925 as Tanganyika Postal Office Savings Bank (TPOSB).

It merged with Twiga Bancorp and Tanzania Women's Bank to form Tanzania Commercial Bank.