Tanzania: PM Orders Quick Work Completion At Msomera Village

THE Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to ensure construction of infrastructures and settlements at Msomera village in Handeni District, Tanga Region are completed as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister said this on Sunday when he inspected the progress of the construction of various infrastructure at the village earmarked for settlement of Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) people who agreed to be relocated to the village in order to provide room for conservation activities for national development.

He said the ministry should ensure that it continues to provide education to Ngorongoro Conservation Area residents who have registered to relocate voluntarily.

"This ongoing exercise of strengthening infrastructure including surveying of plots will benefit Msomera residents as well as those migrating to this area," he said.

In addition, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to create a more conducive environment for pastoralists to smoothly carry on with their activities when they relocate to the new settlements.

"This ministry should also ensure that there is an enabling infrastructure for pastoralists including livestock watering canals, dips and construction of a veterinary clinic in the area," he said.

He also directed the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government Ministry to continue investing in strengthening education infrastructure in the area.

"As we can see here, a primary school is being built, a secondary school is being built, clinics are being renovated but also there is ongoing construction of a health centre and roads, keep it up," said Mr Majaliwa.

Mr Majaliwa also ordered the Ministry of Water to ensure there is a sustainable provision of water services in the area by drilling more boreholes and water wells to increase the capacity.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) staff who built houses in Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) would not be included in the relocation exercise because he said they have breached the law.

"I want to categorically tell the NCAA staff who built houses within NCA that the government will demolish all their structures because they have broken the law... for those with house in the conservation area should start vacating now," he said.

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Dr Angelina Mabula said the ministry has received 321m/- for proper land use planning in Msomera village.

She said so far, eleven drawings of land survey have been completed, whereby five drawings already have 14,250 plots. She said that 5,250 plots are already fully completed and ready for use.

She added that the residents will be given the plots for free. "We expect this village will be exemplary and even other villages will come to learn here. What we have done as a ministry is to ensure that the best land planning is completed," said Dr Mabula.

On other hand Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso said that his ministry would ensure that all water projects in Msomera village were completed on time, so that the residents could access clean and safe water.

"Through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), we are going to construct a dam, which will be able to store 700 million litres of water and we have already completed the procurement process. A contract has been signed and we have disbursed 300m/- for the work to continue and all the ministry engineers are here," said Mr Aweso.

On his side the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki said that the government has provided funds for construction of two new dips and the renovation of one existing dip in the village.

"We have the money and already our experts are here ready to work with you to find out where you want the dips to be constructed," he said.