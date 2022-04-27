Nigeria: BBNaija - UK Police Probe Kaffi for Attending Reality Show Without Permission

Big Brother Naija star, Khafi Kareem, is being probed for misconduct by the authorities of the Metropolitan Police Force, UK, for her participation in the show in 2019.

According to BBC, Kareem who is a constable in the Metropolitan Police Force faced a panel on Monday at the Empress Building in west London.

It was learnt that hours before going on the show, PC Khafilat Kareem called one of the Met's most senior officers asking him to reverse an order for her not to do so.

However, the Met said she went on the programme "without authority". The force is carrying out a misconduct hearing.

At the hearing, Kareem admitted that she took and surrendered her laptop to the show's organisers but denied allegations of breaching standards in respect of "orders and instructions" and "discreditable conduct".

It was further gathered that she asked for unpaid leave in 2019 to appear on the show as she saw it as "as a chance to promote the Met on an international basis", the panel was told.

However, line managers felt it was not within the best interests of the officer or the force.

Anne Studd QC, for the Met Police, told the tribunal: "Having seen the UK episodes of the show, concerns were raised. But, PC Kareem said Naija was not like the UK version. She saw it as a chance to promote the Met on an international basis.

"Looking at the website and information provided, Ch Supt Jason Gwillim concluded it was not in the best interests of the Met or the officer and it would put her in a compromising situation.

"He explained the rationale and stressed she was not to take part in the show. Gwillim's impression was that PC Kareem was disappointed but understood. She took the period of unpaid leave."

Although permission for the leave was granted - she was told not to take part in any further auditions, interviews or shows, the hearing was told.

On 30 June, PC Kareem texted Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist and later called him to say that she had travelled to Lagos to take part in the show.

However, she lasted 77 days in the Big Brother Naija house before being evicted.