Kenya: Experienced Makokha Tips Kenyan Golfers to Shine in Brazil Deaflympics

Nairobi — Kenya's star Deaf golfer Isaac Makokha is a man on a mission as the Nairobi based player believes he has what it takes to conquer the 24th Summer Deaflympics slated for Caxias do Sul in Brazil from May 1 to 15.

Makokha also thinks his hitting capability is topnotch and knack for putting closer to where he wants it to be well in time.

On Tuesday, Makokha, who plays off handicap 0.8, exuded confidence but named German Allen John as his main opponent.

During his Deaflympics debut in 2017 at Samsun in Turkey, Makokha came fifth, something he attributes to inexperience, but he now reckons that his experience from home events can no longer be taken lightly.

"Having already taken some impressive scalps at home, the feeling this time would be to hit the fairways with precision and putt well. It's a critical balancing act of my long and short game. Who knows? I will not be a tourist in Brazil. I will hit my tee-shots with the much need spirit and fashion," Makokha said.

Makokha candidly admits that he made mistakes in Turkey last time round

"In Turkey, I was under pressure and naive. However, this time I'm well prepared and ready to go for gold even though German Allen will be my only worry. I have gained enough experience and lessons from various tournaments I have participated across the World," he said at Muthaiga Golf Club where the team is currently training.

The Vet Lab Golf Club golfer added: "I have learned a lot from John because we have played together. The lessons learned have shaped me."

Other golfers who will represent Kenya are former Muthaiga Golf Club caddies handicap 7.5 Adan Wario and handicap 2.5 Gilbert Alikula.

Makokha challenged his counterparts to make their presence felt in the southern town of Brazil where the creme de la creme of the sport will converge for action.

The Kenyan leading amateur is keen to promote the game among the Deaf community adding that he is working with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) to accomplish his mission.

In the first round, all golfers will play in the stroke play format from May 7 to 9. The best 16 will qualify for the quarter and semi-finals which will be played in a match play format on May 10 and the finals on May 11.

Alikula and Wario hailed Makokha for mentoring them. They said they are looking forward to a great global event. "If we get enough support, we can be at the same level as our hearing counterparts. I hope Allah will grant me a medal in Brazil," said

The team trains under Vincent Wang'ombe and Njuguna Ngugi who is the KGU professional development officer.

Wang'ombe, who is the KGU chief executive officer also backed Makokha to go for gold.

"He will definitely bring home gold. His experience and exposure will come in handy during the tournament. Aden and Alikula are good golfers inexperienced and will make their debut in a major tournament in Brazil," said Wang'ombe.