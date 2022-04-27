Kenya: Super Olunga Scores Twice as Five-Star Duhail Shine in Champions League

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga simply cannot stop scoring, as the lanky ex Upper Hill High School star scored twice for Qatari Club Al Duhail as they thrashed Iran's Sepahan in their final Group D match of the Asian Champions League.

Olunga took his tally of goals to four in this competition, having scored in the 1-0 win over the Iranians in the first leg and also one in the 3-0 win over Uzbeki side Pakhtakor.

The Kenyan striker opened the scoring in the 10th minute before the Iranians equalized 10 minutes later through Mohamed Nejadmehdi.

However, Olunga restored Duhail's lead, completing his brace in the 35th minute.

They went to the break with a 3-1 lead after Brazilian Edmilson Junior found the back of the net five minutes to the break. In the second half, Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi scored the fourth.

Sepahan scored one in the 82nd minute, but Edmilson also completed his brace in the 90th minute to hand the side a comfortable ending in the group phase, a fourth consecutive win.

They had started the tournament on a low, losing 2-1 to home side AL Tawuon, but they bounced back, under the tutelage of former Argentine great Hernan Crespo to book a place in the next round.

Last season, when Olunga finished the tournament as the top scorer with nine goals, they couldn't make it past the group stages.