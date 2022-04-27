Kenya: Govt to Lift Moratorium on Scrap Metal Dealing Gradually From May 1

26 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Teckler Ihissa

Nairobi — The government says the moratorium on scrap metal dealing will be lifted gradually from May 1.

According to industrialization Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina, only dealers who have been licensed will be allowed to operate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in January imposed a ban on exports and dealings in scrap metal, hitting hard traders who were operating in the sector.

He said the moratorium will ensure that materials are not coming from the hard-won investments that the Kenyan people have made.

The ban followed the vandalism of transmission lines and critical road and rail infrastructure.

