Nigeria: Kano, Plateau, Others to Experience Heavy Rainfall in Next Three Days - NiMet

27 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

Most places in the north have been advised to brace for light rains.

From the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday, heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau, Yobe, Gombe and Borno states, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said.

Unlike the aforementioned states, "moderate to heavy rainfall" is expected over parts of Katsina, FCT, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Benue, Cross River, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Ekiti, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra State.

Elsewhere, the agency said no hydrometeorological hazards are envisaged.

"As a result of the expected moderate to heavy rainfall in the next three days, there are chances of flash flooding of roads and low-lying settlements," Nimet said in its weather advisory Tuesday.

It added that there could be "disruption of traffic due to flooded or closed roads, reduction in visibility, likely damage to mud houses and possible disruption in flight operations."

"The rains should be accompanied by strong winds, hence displacement and falling of weak buildings and makeshift structures are likely. Thus, the public is advised to exercise restraint," the agency added.

NiMet urged emergency agencies to be prepared and keep monitoring to avoid low-level areas and fast-flowing runoff waters.

The public is also advised to be prepared for these events to avoid damage from rain-related hazards.

