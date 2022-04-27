Rwanda: Volleyball - APR, RRA Set for 2022 Africa Championship

APR and Rwanda Revenue will represent Rwanda in the women's African Club Championships slated in Tunis, Tunisia, from May 19 to June 1, 2022.

Defending champions University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB) won't participate in the tournament after the university decided to remove its volleyball teams out of the league due to financial constraints.

The North African nation, which had earlier been awarded the hosting rights for the men's event slated from May 5-18, will once again stage both championships after successful tourneys last year.

In 2021, the women's tournament was hosted in Kelibia while the men's event was staged in Tunis.

Tunisian champions Esperance won the men's title while CFC Carthage ensured the ladies title remained home.

Gertrude Kubwimana, the technical director of Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), exclusively confirmed to Times Sport that both RRA and APR have applied to join the competition.

"Both teams have already registered and will represent the country in the African Club Championships," said Kubwimana.

APR last appeared in the continental competition that was held in Tunisia back in 2017 where they finished 8th while RRA represented the country during the 2018 edition held in Cairo, Egypt, finishing sixth in the process.