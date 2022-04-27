Rwanda: Amavubi Coach Carlos Alos Backs Plan to Recruit Rwandan Players Abroad

The national men's football team coach Carlos Alos says he is elated with efforts made by Ferwafa to get Rwandan players who play abroad ahead of the 2023 Africa nations cup qualifiers.

Alos emphasized that Ferwafa is working very well to get all Rwandan players who were born in the diaspora although sometimes a lot depends on the players' decision.

"We are trying our best with those players with Rwandan origin that are playing abroad, I know that the Federation is working very hard on it, but sometimes decisions are not in our hands, we will try to call up the best players that we can, I'm happy with the efforts that the federation is doing," Alos told Times Sport in an interview.

The Spanish gaffer further touched on the Amavubi Group for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers as he is confident the country can qualify for the continental soccer fiesta in Ivory Coast with right planning and approach.

"We know that it is a complicated group, with a clear favorite that is Senegal. We are also aware of Benin's potential and that Mozambique is a strong team, but if we do things well, we will have our chances in the group."

"The three games in Rwanda will be very important for us, since our options will be to try and secure two wins in the home games and also add some points away from home." He added.

Rwanda's first and only participation in the AFCON was in 2004 where the country qualified ahead of Ghana and neighbors Uganda.