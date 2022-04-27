Rwanda: Muslims Urged to Share With the Needy During Ramadan

Sheikh Salim Hitimana, the Mufti of Rwanda has urged Muslims to reach out and share with the needy during Ramadan.

Hitimana made this call last week during an event that brought together Muslim leaders and officials from the Turkish embassy in Kigali to deliver Iftar, a meal that is usually shared while breaking fast during Ramadan.

Sharing Iftar happens especially during Ramadan, whereby food is collected and distributed among needy people.

"This is an annual activity that the Islam community does in partnership with the Turkish embassy. It is an important ritual encouraged by the Islamic religion, to share a meal with the needy during Ramadan," Hitimana said.

The Turkish embassy in Rwanda in cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) handed over Ramadhan relief packages for Iftar, which was to be supplied to over 500 families from both the Eastern and Northern Provinces.

Burcu Çevik, the Ambassador of Turkey to Rwanda said, "We are very happy and honoured to share whatever we have with our brothers and sisters, as you know Ramadhan is a holy month for sharing."

"Rwandans are our brothers and sisters, even though Turkish people are far away from Rwanda but their hearts are here with the Rwandan community."

Çevik concluded that the Turkish embassy is looking forward to working with the Muslim community in the education sector, where they will be granting scholarships, with 20 students each year getting admitted for either bachelors or Master's degree.

Hitimana pointed out that such is a very important religious ritual and an act of kindness and love, and commended Turkish and TiKA for their support during Ramadan and also in terms of education.

He concluded that, "we are looking into starting a TVET school for agriculture in Karongi district, and that will also be done through a Partnership with the Turkish Embassy."