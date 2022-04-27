Rwanda: Prince Kid Arrested Over Sexual Abuse

Dieudonné Ishimwe, CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Backup that organises Miss Rwanda beauty pageant, has been arrested over sexual abuse towards the contestants on different occasions.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, confirmed to this publication that Ishimwe, popularly known as Prince Kid, is detained at Remera RIB Station as investigations continue.

"It is true, RIB arrested a man identified as Dieudonne Ishimwe on suspicion of sexual abuse towards the contestants of Miss Rwanda. He is currently being held at RIB Remera station as investigations continue. His file will be handed over to prosecution when investigations are complete," Murangura said.

Prince Kid started organising Miss Rwanda in 2014 through his company, Rwanda Inspiration Backup, that has seen the annual event become one of the most popular in the country.