Nigeria: Lagoon Threats - Lagos Allays Fears Over Idumagbo Flood, Sues for Calm

Lagos State Government has allayed the fear by Idumagbo residents and environs over incessant flooding of the area, calling for patience.

It attributed the situation to the low lying nature of the area and the rising sea level, assuring that necessary measures including pumping of water from the depressed areas are ongoing to effectively manage the flooding.

Addressing protesters who converged at Illubirin in Lagos Island, on Tuesday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, explained that the whole affected areas is depressed as such water can not flow into the drains naturally.

He stated that a permanent solution which will involve provision of thre bigger pumps of 3000m cube per minutes M3 is already underway as well as a reconstruction of the drainage outlet.

Bello said, "Each one of those pumps will need a generator with a capacity of 400KVA and will be provided to power each of the pumps."

Responding to the request for a demolition of the natural embankment used to prevent the ingress of water from the lagoon, the commissioner extended an invitation to representatives of the protesters to the Ofice at Alausa on Wednesday (today) for further explanations on the need for the embankment.

Bello added that the embarkment was necessary to prevent water from coming in from the lagoon.

He stated that that "climate change is part of what is being experienced and it is happening all over the world in which some cities have not recovered from its effects."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, "Lagos is part of the sinking cities, but the government will never fold their arms and let the untowards happen. Lagos Island is a low lying area which explains the convergence of water.

He added that as a follow up to the meeting with representatives of the protesters, officials of the ministry will also visit Ilubirin on Saturday with residents to have a first hand experience of the level of the water.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the protesters, Mr. Mukadass Maja, while speaking, said their demand for a lasting solution is to pull down the embarkment that prevent ingress of water from the lagoon, to allow free flow of water.

According to Maja, "Most of our streets, shops, mosques, churches, police stations and schools in the areas are seriously flooded and is affecting the economy of the areas and the state by extention.

Some of the affected areas include: Ojo Giwa, Jankara, Idu Garan, Okoya among others while, some affected schools include: King Ado High School and St. Patrick Primary school.