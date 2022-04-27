Nigeria: Igbajo Community Establishes Football Club

27 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Christopher Odey

Igbajo Community in the Osun State of Nigeria has established Igbajo United Football Club.

The club will be affiliated with Osun State Football Association and the Nigerian Football Association (NFA) as soon as possible.

Sola Fanawopo, the president of the Igbajo Development Association (IDA), who directed the Igbajo Sports Commission to immediately commence the registration of the club announced that Arc. Dayo David Adegbite is the chairman of the club.

The establishment of the club follows the successful conclusion of the Dayo Adegbite Football Marathon Championship among the five quarters in Igbajoland which Ogbon Oke Oja won. The five quarters that took part in Nigeria's first football marathon tournament are Iloro, Oguru, Isao, Atiba, and Oke-Oja.

Fanawopo also directed Igbajo Sports Commission to consider the adoption of FC Barcelona's ownership structure for the Football Club.

FC Barcelona is owned by its registered members and supporters and does not follow the private models of ownership followed by many clubs in the English Premier League. Like a few other clubs in Spain, Barcelona follows the socio system of ownership and is entirely owned by the fans of the club.

Mr. John Adewole Titilawo, the Chairman of the Igbajo Sports Commission disclosed that the commission has shortlisted 30 players from the Dayo Adegbite Football Marathon Championship to form the bedrock of the Igbajo United Football Club.

He promised that the football club would be professionally managed for the benefit of the Igbajo community.

The chairman of Igbajo United Football Club has donated one million Naira to the Igbajo Sports Commission for the smooth take-off of the Igbajo United Football Club.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X