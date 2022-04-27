Nigeria: Igbajo Community Establishes Football Club

Igbajo Community in the Osun State of Nigeria has established Igbajo United Football Club.

The club will be affiliated with Osun State Football Association and the Nigerian Football Association (NFA) as soon as possible.

Sola Fanawopo, the president of the Igbajo Development Association (IDA), who directed the Igbajo Sports Commission to immediately commence the registration of the club announced that Arc. Dayo David Adegbite is the chairman of the club.

The establishment of the club follows the successful conclusion of the Dayo Adegbite Football Marathon Championship among the five quarters in Igbajoland which Ogbon Oke Oja won. The five quarters that took part in Nigeria's first football marathon tournament are Iloro, Oguru, Isao, Atiba, and Oke-Oja.

Fanawopo also directed Igbajo Sports Commission to consider the adoption of FC Barcelona's ownership structure for the Football Club.

FC Barcelona is owned by its registered members and supporters and does not follow the private models of ownership followed by many clubs in the English Premier League. Like a few other clubs in Spain, Barcelona follows the socio system of ownership and is entirely owned by the fans of the club.

Mr. John Adewole Titilawo, the Chairman of the Igbajo Sports Commission disclosed that the commission has shortlisted 30 players from the Dayo Adegbite Football Marathon Championship to form the bedrock of the Igbajo United Football Club.

He promised that the football club would be professionally managed for the benefit of the Igbajo community.

The chairman of Igbajo United Football Club has donated one million Naira to the Igbajo Sports Commission for the smooth take-off of the Igbajo United Football Club.