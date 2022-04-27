Uganda: Nup Supporter Jumps From Dock At Military Court, Sings "Tuliyambala Engule"

The General Court Martial was thrown into panic yesterday after jailed National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter Muhydin Kakooza jumped out of the dock and attacked soldiers.

This was during the bail application for 10 supporters of NUP who are battling offences of unlawful possession of fire-arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakooza, who is already serving an 8-month sentence for contempt of court following his chaotic behaviour earlier in the year, this time jumped out of the dock and started singing one of the songs of Robert Kyagulanyi, "Tuliyambala Engule."

Kakooza's chaos came after a team of lawyers led by Fred Musisi informed the 9-member court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti that they were not ready to proceed because they were only served with witness statements on 26th April, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10 National Unit Platform supporters who have applied for bail are: Ssegujja Rashid, Ssekitoleko Yasin, Rugumayo Robert, Mayiga Ronald, Kijambo Simon, Kijambo Ronald, Olivia Lutaaya, Abud Matovu, Kiwanuka Mesach, Wandera Ibrahim, and Katushabe Kigozi Livingstone.

They each presented two sureties asking court to grant them bail since it's their constitutional right and that they will abide by the court orders.

"Due to time, we were unable to apply for bail for all the 32 accused persons prosecution, but we hope next time when we return to court even the remaining 22 will also apply for bail," said Musisi, the defence lawyer.

Gutti set May 9 2022 as the date for hearing of the main suit.

The NUP supporters are charged with of unlawful possession of fire-arms which prosecution alleges that they committed in areas of Jinja, Wakiso, Mityana, Kampala among other places.