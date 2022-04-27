Uganda: Shamim Walusimbi Promises Tectonic Changes As HR Professionals Move to Vote New Leadership

Shamim Walusimbi, one of the contenders for the position of vice president for the Human Resource Managers' Association of Uganda (HRMAU) has promised that she will give a new image to the human resource profession in the country if elected.

HRMAU, an association that brings together over 800 human resources practitioners, academia, community-based human resources, development partners, private, public, and non-governmental human resource professionals across the country is set to hold its Governing Council elections on Friday, April, 29, 2022.

According to Walusimbi who is also the outgoing director for public relations at the association, her previous position has equipped her with credible and dependable leadership credentials which she says will be vital if elected vice president.

She says during her tenure as the public relations director for HRMAU, she leveraged on technology to champion the association's explosive digital brand transformation that has enhanced its visibility and reputation in the country.

"I am the best candidate in this race given my background in human resource client relations, familiarity with the HR fraternity at an interpersonal level and my deep understanding of the Governing Council operations," Walusimbi says.

"I am positioned as a passionate, analytical and committed professional and trend setter, who desires to promote peer to peer mentorship and transform the HR practice as the Vice President of HRMAU through working with the Governing Council to promote standardisation of practical and internationally recognized automated tools and processes designed to enhance HRs operational efficiency, and therefore spark the rise of worldwide transformational leaders in the public."

She also promises to effectively monitor the human resource practice impacts through multisectoral analysis to ensure the transformation of the practice in Uganda.

"Mentoring the impact of HR best practices on the public through effective systems, processes and metrics is the best chance we have at effectively contributing to this goal. We need a multi-sectoral analysis of the underlying issues, to enable us to move forward. This is my mission, which, with your help, I will customize to my niche-HR best practice."

Walusimbi also pledges to combat discrimination and exclusion in order to reduce inequalities that undermine the potential of the individual in the practice.

"My pledge to leave no one behind is deeply embedded in the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It's the second principle that is aimed at combating any form of discrimination, exclusion and reducing inequalities as well as vulnerabilities that leave people behind and undermine the potential of individuals and humanity as a whole," she said.

Biography

Shamim Walusimbi holds certificates in Strategic HR Management, Training of Trainers from the Uganda Management Institute (UMI), public relations management, among others.

She holds an MBA in HR Management from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, which was awarded to her under a Presidential Scholarship Program. She has recently been offered a scholarship to pursue her Ph.D - Doctorate of Philosophy - Business Administration from UNICAF University.

She is a certified G4G mentor, who aims at empowering others to lead.