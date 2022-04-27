Rwanda: BAL 2022 - Playoffs Fixture Schedule Unveiled

The fixture schedule for the much-anticipated Basketball Africa League (BAL) have been unveiled as eight African club giants look to rub shoulders in Kigali ahead of the tournament playoffs slated from May 21-28.

The playoffs will kick off on May 21 and will run until May 28 at the Kigali Arena which will be hosting the tournament finals for the second time in a row.

According to the calendar, hosts Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will be playing before the home crowd when they face Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) in the opener before Angolan side Petro de Luanda take on Moroccan Champions AS Sale on the same day.

Champions Zamalek will be looking to defend their title when they face SLAC on May 22 while Tunisia's Monastir will seek to start the playoffs campaign on a bright note when they go head to head with South Africa's Cape Town Tigers who will be targeting to become every side's nightmare in Kigali.

The winners from the quarter-finals will advance automatically to the semi-finals scheduled on May 25. The third place will be played on May 27 while the Champions of the BAL 2022 will be decided during the final slated on May 28.

Playoffs

May 21

REG Vs FAP

Petro de Luanda Vs AS Sale

May 22

Zamalek Vs SLAC

US Monastir Vs Cape Town Tigers