Rwanda: UK Migrants - AERG Weighs in on Fate of Occupants of Hope Hostel

Hope Hostel, formerly known as AERG/One Dollar Campaign (ODC) complex, is one of the places designated to shelter migrants and asylum seekers from the United Kingdom.

Established in 2014, the structure was home to survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, particulalry students who did not have a place to call home.

It has since accommodated 192 students over the years, of which 170 have graduated and moved out. A total of 22 still live there but 18 were due to leave once after graduation from university this year.

Hope Hostel is under the management of the Association of Genocide Survivors Students (AERG). The Kagugu-based storey building has capacity to accommodate 200 people.

However today, only 22 students live there, and among them, 18 are expected to graduate this year.

It is unclear when the country is expecting the first group of migrants to arrive from the UK, but there has been uncertainty around the fate of those still living at the five-floor hostel.

In an interview with The New Times, Emmanuel Muneza, the immediate former coordinator of AERG, revealed that plans for the current occupants to move out of the house to serve commercial purposes were underway.

After 2020, AERG and other concerned institutions agreed to halt the intake of more beneficiaries, and focus on supporting those who were already living at the shelter.

"We discussed with them the possible options before this deal kicked in. The options were to relocate them to a smaller home where they could stay together, or, those who wish to live on their own, but with AERG support, could also go for it, among other options," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Europe and Africa Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muneza further explained that AERG will keep on supporting the students, adding that they will also benefit from the income which will be generated from Hope Hostel.

Speaking to The New Times, a beneficiary who requested to remain anonymous, said this house has been his home for a long time, but this was the right time to move out as he expects to graduate this year.

"This was not a surprise to us, we have had different discussions about various possible options to move out before the asylum seekers deal," he said. Adding that, "Initially we had two options and we were given time to choose, which we did and this was our will, no one forced us like some people are saying."

In addition, he disclosed that AERG will keep on supporting them with whichever choice they make, revealing that they have all agreed on starting their lives by moving out of the shelters.

"We are mature and ready, most of us are about to graduate so it is time to explore life out there. We appreciate that we have been given a chance to study, as well as given a place to call home for this period, among other benefits," he added.

While sharing his take on the decision for Rwanda to accommodate asylum seekers at Hope Hostel, he termed the step as a 'good development' since it'll also benefit the entire AERG family.