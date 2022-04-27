Rwanda, Cuba Sign Air Service Agreement

Rwanda and Cuba have signed an agreement that will allow airlines of both countries to operate air transport services between themselves, covering the movement of passengers, cargo and mail.

The Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) deal was inked on Tuesday, April 26 in Kigali.

Ernest Nsabimana, the Minister of Infrastructure, signed on the behalf of Rwanda, while Tania Perez Xiques, the Ambassador of Cuba to Rwanda signed on the behalf of her country.

Nsabimana told the media that though Cuba and Rwanda are geographically far apart, the deal will ease the mobility of people between the countries, in addition to boosting business through the movement of cargo.

Xiques referred to the agreement as an important cooperation mechanism between Cuba and Rwanda, adding she hopes it will be the starting point for greater bilateral cooperation.

"It shows how much we can do together in order to improve our relations," she noted.

According to Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA), the deal is a culmination of negotiations that were conducted four months ago between the officials of the civil aviation authorities of both countries.

It was discussed during the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Air Services Negotiations Event (ICAN) in Bogota, Colombia in December last year.

The agreement now effectively gives permission to RwandAir to fly directly to Havana, the capital of Cuba or establish connection deals with other airlines, its Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir, Yvonne Makolo, the said.

She however noted that the deal does not necessarily mean that RwandAir is going to start flying to Cuba soon, but the opportunity is there in the future.

Rwanda has signed BASA with 107 countries -- 49 in Africa, 24 Europe, 19 Middle East and Asia and 15 in the Americas.