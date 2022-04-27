Rwanda: Bugesera's Sadick Sulley Targets Top Scorer Accolade

Bugesera striker Sadick Sulley is confident he can leapfrog his competitors and win the top scorer award in the ongoing 2022/2023 Rwanda premier league season.

The talented forward scored his eighth goal of the season over the weekend against Etoile at the Ngoma Stadium and is hopeful he can bang in more to win the top scorer award.

"The race for the top scorer of the season is very close. The one leading has 12 and the second has ten. I have eight and believe I can score some more to overtake them," Sulley told Times Sport.

"Obviously it will be a plus for me but the team winning is the most important thing. I believe we can keep our momentum and finish in a respectable position."

Sulley will face his former club Espoir on Friday in a match that he is relishing to increase his goal tally.

"It will be a great game against Espoir. I had great success there and they know me. I am very optimistic that I will score and also help my club Bugesera get all three points." He added.