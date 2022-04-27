Rwanda: Regional Junior Tennis Tourney Kicks Off in Kigali

26 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Over 40 young Tennis players are in Kigali for the fifth edition of the East African Junior Teams Competitions U-12 in search of a ticket to represent the region in the forthcoming continental junior tennis tournament.

The tournament, which opens on Wednesday, April 27 and runs until May 1, has attracted junior teams of Tennis players from five countries including Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and host nation Rwanda.

Teams will compete in two categories, namely both boys and girls, aged below twelve years.

The boys' tourney will bring together 20 participants while the number will be eyeing for a title in the girls' tourney.

According to Valens Habimana, the Secretary General of Rwanda Tennis Federation, teams will have their players competing in singles after which the team that will gather most points in the boys' category will represent the East African zone at this year's edition of the 12 & Under African Junior Teams' Competition (AJTC - 12&U) slated in September in a yet-to-be confirmed country.

Meanwhile, two tickets will be up for grabs for two best performing girls' teams to represent the zone at the 2022 AJTC - 12&U.

All games will be played at Kicukiro Tennis Courts.

The U-12 qualifiers will be followed by the U-14 and U-16 tourneys, both boys and girls, which will both take place at the same Tennis courts in Kicukiro from May 4-9.

Like in the U-12 tourney, one best performing team from each of the boys' U-14 and U-16 will represent the East African zone in the AJTC-U14 and AJTC-U16 while two best girls' U-14 teams and two girls' U-16 teams will represent the zone in the continental tournament.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X