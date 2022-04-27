Rwanda: Marines Out to Stop APR's Quest for Domestic Double

27 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Marines will be hoping to end APR's hopes for a league and cup double when the two sides clash in the quarter-final of the Peace Cup on Wednesday at Umuganda stadium.

The Rubavu-based side has their eyes set on winning the first Peace Cup this year, according to head coach Yves Rwasamanzi, whose team beat SC Kiyovu 2-1 in the last round.

"We are focused on winning the Peace Cup, it's a knockout competition where anyone can beat anyone and our target will be to reach the final and win the trophy," Rwasamanzi said.

He added, "Our record (against APR) is not very good, but I think this team can do better. We know it will be difficult against APR but we are determined to reach the semi-finals."

His counterpart of APR FC, Mohamed Adil Errade said, "The aim is to win the competition but we also have to play attractive football."

Wednesday

APR vs Marines

