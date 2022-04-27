Liberia: Fire Gutted Kintoma Radio Gets U.S.$1,500

-From Team Cyrus As Donation After Arson Attack

Team Momo Cyrus has donated an initial amount of US$1,500.00 and promised to the rebuilding process of Radio Kintoma after an arson attack recently.

The initial amount also comes with a promise of five bundles of zinc at the appropriate time when the reconstruction work of the station starts.

Radio Kintoma was burned to ashes over the weekend with several valuable gadgets damaged.

Currently, the station known as one of the independent stations in Lofa is now off the air.

The team termed as sad and troubling the arson attack on Radio.

Mr. Cyrus extended his regret for the incident and blamed local leaders for doing little or nothing to address the repeated recurrence of arson attacks on the station.

Cyrus hailed the management team and employees of the station for contributing immensely to the democracy of Liberia by reporting professionally to their audience.

Cyrus condemned such an act and warned would-be perpetrators to desist from such ugly practice as it was not the behavior of citizens of Lofa County.

One of Liberia's outstanding journalists, Topka Tarnue, a full member of the Press Union of Liberia, heads Radio Kintoma

In response, Manager Tarnue thanked Team Cyrus' One Lofa Movement for their timely intervention into the situation they are confronted with.

According to him, they are working on initial plans within two to four months to have the station back on air while they work on the long-term plan of reconstructing the damaged build.

Tarnue said the support from the Lofa Senatorial hopeful was timely, meaningful, and will be remembered greatly as they move on with picking up their broken pieces together.

Technicians who were asked to provide an estimated amount needed to ensure that the station gets back on air is three thousand United States dollars which is part of the short-term plan.

With the initial contribution of US$1,500. to the station, hope is near.