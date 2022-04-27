Liberia: 3 Die From Carbon Monoxide

Foequelleh Town — Health authorities in Central Liberia, Bong County have confirmed the death of three persons who reportedly died of carbon monoxide in Foequelleh Town, Panta District four.

The victims who had gone to clean a local well in the Town got suffocated by Carbon Monoxide from a Water Pump Machine that was used in the well to reduce the water level.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the victims was initially seen holding the machine in the middle of the hole while his colleague was at the bottom controlling the pipe for the drying of the water in the well; but after some minutes of work, the guy handling the water Pump Machine reportedly dropped in the well along with the instrument as a result of the smoke that darkened the entire area.

In an attempt to rescue his friends upon hearing the information, Gabriel Mulbah who was practicing on the football field immediately entered the well, but unfortunately died during the process.

The report added that the idea of hanging the machine in the well was prompted after the guys realized that the pipe was short to reach the Water.

The three victims were pronounced dead by health workers at the Phebe Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent in Gbarnga, the Crime Services Division of the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment, Commander John K. Flomo said the owner of Water Pump Machine has been arrested and he is currently in Police custody.

He said there were fifteen man juries set to physically examine the bodies of the victims and they were pronounced dead from the carbon monoxide.