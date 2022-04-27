Liberia: Use the Media to Harness Peace, Development

Gbarnga, Bong County-Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) Commissioner-General, Lenn Eugene Nagbe has cautioned journalists to use the media to harness peace and development in Liberia.

Commissioner Nagbe said the media has a huge influence, and using it wisely is significant to enhancing the country's democracy.

He said the media should not be used to stir confusion and division among citizens, adding that hate messages and badmouthing undermine the tenets of democracy.

Commissioner Nagbe said the Government of Liberia has no business suppressing freedom of the press.

He spoke recently in Bong County when he served as guest speaker during the dedicatory ceremony of Radio Kwatekeh.

Kwatekeh is a Kpelleh vernacular that when interpreted means, "Let us work."

Given the overview of Kwatekeh Communication Network Inc. (Kwatekeh FM Radio), the Chief Executive, Papa Morris said the station is a community radio that was established in 2017 by a group of young people.

It was established as part of efforts to widen the media landscape of the county and further give more opportunities to citizens in articulating their opinions on development issues in the county and Liberia at large.

According to CEO Morris, the state-of-the-art media house is the third biggest media house(s) in the country and outside of Monrovia.

He said the building contained ten offices, a newsroom, a conference hall, a studio guest waiting room, two bathrooms, and a broadcast studio.

Morris said it was significant to construct a modern studio instead of operating in a rented building which they have done for some years now.

According to him, the station has been operating in a rented building on the Gbarnga Broad Street that cost them US$1,250.00 every year and they have been finding it extremely difficult to meet their financial obligations to the owner of the building due to the high cost of the rent.

Journalist Morris put the estimated cost of the state-of-the-art media house at sixty-seven (US$67,000.00) United States Dollars in the County.