Rwanda: Peace Cup - AS Kigali, Police and Rayon One Step Into Semifinals

Holders AS Kigali have taken a step towards the semifinals of the 2022 Peace Cup tournament following their 1-0 win over Gasogi United on Tuesday at Kigali sadium.

The Kigali City sponsored side embarked on their title defence in style after beating Gasogi United, thanks to a lone goal from Hussein Tchabalala Shaban in the 60th minute.

The two sides meet again in one week, at the same venue, in the return-leg clash.

Rayon Sports will go into the second leg in Bugesera with a 1-0 advantage, thanks to a Musa Esenu strike in the ninth place.

In other matches, Police beat Etoile de L'est 2-1 at Ngoma Stadium, Dominique Antoine Ndayishimiye and Fabrice Twizerimana scored for Police in the 18th and 43rd minutes respectively while Stanley Whitfield netted a consolation goal for the hosts in the 54th minute.

Tuesday

Gasogi 0-1 AS Kigali

Etoile 1-2 Police

Rayon Sports 1-0 Bugesera