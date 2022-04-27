Liberia: Global Bank Liberia Breaks Silence in George Kailondo Case

Monrovia — In recent time, commercial banks operating in Liberia have been coming under attacks from their clients on accusations of fraud and unauthorized transactions on their accounts. This is exactly what is said to be currently ongoing between the President/CEO of Kailondo Petroleum Incorporated and the Management of Global Bank Liberia Limited.

In a recent testimony at Criminal Court "C", at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Businessman Kailondo accused the Bank of transferring over 4 million United States Dollars from his accounts without his consent and authorization, but according to documentary evidence and testimonies adduced by the bank in open court, Mr. Kailondo's allegation is false and misleading. This outlet has been closely following the case and has in its possession every piece of documents so far presented by the two opposing sides.

According to the Bank's account, Mr. Kailondo happens to be one of their clients who took loans from their bank under their Collateral Management Arrangement (CMA), but fraudulently and deliberately defaulted on all the other facilities by not paying principals and interests as and when they fell due.

In the documents compiled by the Management of the Bank and presented in court by its lawyer, the current move by Cllr. Kailondo to file a criminal lawsuit against the Bank for a whooping sum of US$4.6 million is simply a calculated attempt to cover up his bad business practices.

As per the Writ, a copy of which is in possession of this entity, Kailondo Petroleum Incorporated by and thru its President/CEO, Cllr. George Bobby Kailondo has prayed the court to press the charges of "Theft of Property" and "Misapplication of Entrusted Property" against the Management of Global Bank Liberia.

Though the Bank has maintained that Businessman Kailondo only ran to the Criminal Court with what they referred to as "trumped up charges" after their Bank sued him at the Commercial Court for his failure to settle his debt to the Bank after several reminders for him to pay were ignored.

In its detailed chronological narrative, the Management of the Bank has revealed the following that, "Cllr. George B. Kailondo Sr. through his company Kailondo Petroleum Inc. applied for and contracted several credit facilities from the Bank between May 2015 and 2019. The facilities contracted were in the following order: Overdraft US$500,000 (May 2015) for 12 months; Term Loan US$500,000 (June 2015) for 24 months; Bank Guarantee (local) US$2,417,000 (September 2015) for 90days. This guarantee facility, the Bank noted, was later amended to adjust the tenor to March 2016 and the facility amount to US$1.878million after the first 90 days expired without full payment being made. This was as the result of Kailondo Petroleum Inc. default in raising full sum of US$2.417milion within the 90-day tenor.

The bank in a statement said: "We do not consider this case to be a serious matter because the pieces of evidence we have in our possession to disprove Mr. Kailondo's allegations are overwhelmingly convincing. No matter what he does in bribing everywhere, the truth shall prevail. As a matter of fact, our lead lawyer is one of the best Liberia can boast of, when it comes to legal representation."

It continued: "Again, we want to use this medium to call on members of the public, especially our valued customers to continue doing business with us, without any fear. We are professional and reliable when it comes to the provision of baking services globally. No one should allow Kailondo's lies to fright them away from our facilities everywhere as we strive to make banking simple and rewarding."

The matter in question has not been legally concluded as final arguments between lawyers of the conflicting parties are scheduled to be entertained on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice.

Meanwhile, the Management of Global Bank Liberia Limited has sued Kailondo Petroleum Inc. for indebtedness in the tone of 3.5 million United States Dollars.