Liberia: EPA, GIZ Train Customs, Other Law Enforcement Officers to Detect Illegal Trade of Ozone Depleting Substances

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) through its National Ozone Unit in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ-Proklima) on Thursday, April 21, 2022, conducted the first of a series of training workshops for Customs and other law enforcement officers on detection of illegal trade.

Held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, the training focused on the Kigali Amendment and the role of customs officers in identification of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) and method used to smuggle them into the country.

Ozone Depleting Substances are gases which damage the ozone layer in the upper atmosphere. They have been largely phased out, but can still be found in older equipment.

The training also focused on steps to follow when an ODS or ODS based consignments are received on intercepted by customs officers.

Facilitators also considered topics like goods inspections and checking of documentation and the requisite authority to contact in case of suspicious consignments.

Welcoming participants at the training, Buchanan City Major, Moses D. Hayes lauded the EPA family for choosing Buchanan as the venue for the workshop.

He encouraged participants to take advantage of the training opportunity, which according to him is geared at increasing their knowledge in their various assignments.

Mr. Hayes further requested the framers of the workshop to frequently hold such workshops so as to keep participants on par with other customs worldwide.

EPA Manager for Planning and Policy, Christopher Kaba, thanked the participants for leaving their busy schedules to participate in the one-day training exercise.

He admonished the trainees not to only be hearers but practice what they hear, especially so when it has to do with the environment.

Mr. Kaba said future generations will appreciate us if everyone strives now to create a safe and sustained environment.